Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 28.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 40,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,858 shares of company stock worth $2,253,791. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Apron by 64.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APRN remained flat at $$7.55 during trading on Friday. 42,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Blue Apron has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -3.63.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter.

