BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.