BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $810.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,770. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $906.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $901.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

