BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,678,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $504,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

