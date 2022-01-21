BitDAO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $111.56 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $111.56 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004872 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00056062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.40 or 0.07222647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,379.53 or 0.99950096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063380 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

