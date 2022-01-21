BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.81

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 7139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 292.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $105,794.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,075 shares of company stock worth $9,361,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

