Bifrost (BFC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.35 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market capitalization of $202.29 million and $3.35 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.25 or 0.07327395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00060465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.26 or 0.99728727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,449,456 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost (BFC)

