Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. 420,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,360. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

