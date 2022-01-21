BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,143,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. 102,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,199. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.