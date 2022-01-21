BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,155. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

