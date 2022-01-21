BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $177.71. 240,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.