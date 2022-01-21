BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,712,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.8% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.43. 39,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

