BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.51. 70,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,881. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day moving average is $246.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.