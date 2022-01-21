BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,816 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,177. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

