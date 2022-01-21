Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.40. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 47,816 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.