Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.40. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 47,816 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $90,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

