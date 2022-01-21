Bellevue Group AG Sells 140,674 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,674 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $265,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 9,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 242,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,840,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,304,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $138.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.53 and its 200-day moving average is $183.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

