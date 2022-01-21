Bellevue Group AG Has $40.18 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 5.94% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $40,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

