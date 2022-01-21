Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,820 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $141.17 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average is $175.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

