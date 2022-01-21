Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

SRE opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.