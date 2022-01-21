Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

