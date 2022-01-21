Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 54,937 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

WMB opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.