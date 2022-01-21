BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. BeiGene comprises approximately 5.3% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $235,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $249.46 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $220.04 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.55 and a 200-day moving average of $322.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.