Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

