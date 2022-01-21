Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 373.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 82,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,279. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

