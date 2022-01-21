Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $359.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

