Beck Capital Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

