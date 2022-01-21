Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NYSE OKE opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

