Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,822 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 27.8% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 158,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 93.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $141.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $391.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

