BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,820. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

BCBP opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $270.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.