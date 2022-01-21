Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $86,574.13 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,507. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

