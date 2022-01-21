Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $86,574.13 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BHC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,507. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
