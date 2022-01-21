BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £306.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 66.98 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.69). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.69.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.