Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BNED traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $305.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $296,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

