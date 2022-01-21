Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,450 ($74.36) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 5,600 ($76.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.95) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,192.09 ($70.84).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,597 ($62.72) on Monday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,600 ($49.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($76.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,358.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,693.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($62.23), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($622,322.28).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

