Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

