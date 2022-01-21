Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

