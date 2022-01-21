Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

