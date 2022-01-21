Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 1,144 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.