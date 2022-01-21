Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of BSVN opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.19. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $275,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,133,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,847,111 over the last ninety days. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Bank7 worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.