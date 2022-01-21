Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Takes $721,000 Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

