Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 3,900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. 23,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,455. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.