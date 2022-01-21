Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.86. 195,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,423. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.