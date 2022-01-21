Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 742,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,914. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

