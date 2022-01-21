Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 346.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,223,427 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $326,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,718,168. The company has a market capitalization of $605.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.56. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

