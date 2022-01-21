Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $191,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $17.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.14. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.