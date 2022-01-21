Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $56.70 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.16% of Centene worth $56,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

