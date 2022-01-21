Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $44.44 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $44,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 188,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

