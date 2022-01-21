Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $147,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,233 shares of company stock worth $23,944,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.70. 22,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.