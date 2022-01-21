Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $82.85. 164,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

