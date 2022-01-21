Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $104.06 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.91 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

