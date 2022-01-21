Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 65,502 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,524.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,502 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

PTON opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

